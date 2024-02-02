Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 15,457 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,457 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $20,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.30. 1,645,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.29 and a 200 day moving average of $139.56.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

