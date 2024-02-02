Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.5% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $44,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.60. 264,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,046. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $216.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.95.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.