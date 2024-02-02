Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 368,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,535 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $18,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.80. 1,824,753 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

