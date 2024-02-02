Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,867 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $17,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.19. The stock had a trading volume of 440,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,470. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.35. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.56 and a 52 week high of $176.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

