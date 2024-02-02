Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,922 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $66,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.45. 2,282,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,937,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.27. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

