Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,252 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.17% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $25,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,587 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,661,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,394,000 after purchasing an additional 774,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,279,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,556,000 after purchasing an additional 740,013 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $75.74. The stock had a trading volume of 647,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,799. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2249 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

