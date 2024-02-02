Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $49.87 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 89.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,246,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 0.6% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $49,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
JPST stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,341,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,822. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average of $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.51.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
