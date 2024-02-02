Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $28.08 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 325,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,936 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $28,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000.

BATS:EFG traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.51. The stock had a trading volume of 739,379 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

