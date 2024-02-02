Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $20.48 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,749,269,000 after acquiring an additional 440,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,182,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,533,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,130 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,873,000 after acquiring an additional 404,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,952,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,046,000 after acquiring an additional 907,917 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,825,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,267,993. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $172.85. The company has a market capitalization of $305.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.79.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.01). AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

