Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 464.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690,253 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $283,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,283. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $152.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.36. The company has a market cap of $106.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

