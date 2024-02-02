AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $206.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut AvalonBay Communities from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.69.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.5 %

AVB opened at $178.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.06. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.