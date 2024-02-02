Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $254.90, but opened at $230.13. Atlassian shares last traded at $216.89, with a volume of 1,631,297 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.53, for a total value of $2,089,340.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,752,310.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $594,158.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 171,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,296,180.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 313,388 shares of company stock worth $66,791,945. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.42 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.36 and its 200-day moving average is $202.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Atlassian by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Atlassian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

