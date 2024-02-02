Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

Athersys stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Athersys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 96.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 76,297 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 599.6% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 113,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 96,967 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 841,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 23,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 45.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Athersys during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

