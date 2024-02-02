Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Price Performance
Athersys stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Athersys
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Athersys
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 5 best stocks to buy in a bear market
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.