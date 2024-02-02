Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.69 million. Ashland had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Ashland Trading Up 0.9 %

ASH opened at $94.46 on Friday. Ashland has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $69,446.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ashland by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,687,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,371,000 after acquiring an additional 53,087 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ashland by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,440,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,130,000 after acquiring an additional 91,914 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Ashland by 33.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,260,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,624,000 after acquiring an additional 560,916 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ashland by 14.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,522,000 after acquiring an additional 248,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ashland by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,800,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,911,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

