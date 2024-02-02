ASD Trading Down 6.1% This Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $30.82 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ASD has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00016513 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00017531 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,230.74 or 1.00011956 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010630 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00185542 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04908935 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,324,952.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

