ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASA. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ASA Gold and Precious Metals news, COO Alexander Merk bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $55,044.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,561.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 104,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,449,460.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,554,321 shares in the company, valued at $35,453,975.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander Merk purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.29 per share, for a total transaction of $55,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,561.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 639,581 shares of company stock valued at $9,661,701. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Down 2.2 %

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

Shares of NYSE ASA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 15,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,175. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.50.

(Free Report)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.