ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,422 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.28. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.