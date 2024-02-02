Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 349 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,644 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of KBR by 930.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in KBR by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in KBR by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $65.87.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. KBR had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 5,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.53 per share, with a total value of $257,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,584,082.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

