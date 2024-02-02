Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.31 Million Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of WMS stock opened at $132.94 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $145.68. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The company had revenue of $780.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $710,583.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

