Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 781.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $48.93.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.16%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUBE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

