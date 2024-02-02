Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price Down 4.9% After Insider Selling

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $257.31 and last traded at $258.72. Approximately 932,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,566,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.96.

Specifically, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $60,310.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $60,310.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,398 shares of company stock valued at $47,874,300 in the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

The stock has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.40.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $308,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

