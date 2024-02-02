AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Stock Price Up 3.4%

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.90 and last traded at $42.36. Approximately 633,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,945,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Get AppLovin alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on APP

AppLovin Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $864.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.43 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 3.46%. On average, research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $965,067.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,757,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $965,067.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,757,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $221,568.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,337,662 shares of company stock valued at $51,027,923. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in AppLovin by 86.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.