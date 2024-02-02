Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 440.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,881 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $299,267,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $114,919,000 after purchasing an additional 69,388 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $433,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $147,926,000 after acquiring an additional 223,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.5 %

AMAT stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163,554. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.98. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $178.40. The company has a market capitalization of $139.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.92.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

