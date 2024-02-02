Apple’s (AAPL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler Companies cut Apple to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $186.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple has a 52 week low of $143.90 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.10. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $6,175,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 105,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 25,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apple by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

