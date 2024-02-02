Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $232.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $223.00 to $232.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.61. 46,911,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,315,188. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $143.90 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 61,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,879,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 504,706 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $97,171,000 after acquiring an additional 14,869 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $7,982,000. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,175,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

