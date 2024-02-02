Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.100-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMEH shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Apollo Medical in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Medical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

AMEH stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54. Apollo Medical has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.20. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $348.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 13.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the third quarter worth $613,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 20.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 200,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

