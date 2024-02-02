Analyzing Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) and Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY)

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Free Report) and Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eisai and Lifestyle International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eisai $6.74 billion 2.62 $426.79 million $0.87 70.70 Lifestyle International $294.67 million 2.86 -$167.95 million N/A N/A

Eisai has higher revenue and earnings than Lifestyle International.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Eisai has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifestyle International has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Eisai and Lifestyle International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eisai 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lifestyle International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Eisai and Lifestyle International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eisai 4.11% 3.86% 2.50% Lifestyle International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Eisai shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eisai beats Lifestyle International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eisai

Eisai Co., Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs. The Other Business segment deals with food additives and chemicals. The company was founded by Toyoji Naito in November 1936 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Lifestyle International

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons. The company is also involved in the property development, investment, holding, and leasing, as well as restaurant and club operation activities; and financial investment, advertising, and financing activities. Lifestyle International Holdings Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

