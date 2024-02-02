Analyzing CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) and Blue Valley Ban (OTCMKTS:BVBC)

Blue Valley Ban (OTCMKTS:BVBC – Get Free Report) and CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Valley Ban and CrossFirst Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Valley Ban N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CrossFirst Bankshares $455.82 million 1.51 $66.67 million $1.35 10.34

CrossFirst Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Valley Ban.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Valley Ban 0 0 0 0 N/A CrossFirst Bankshares 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Blue Valley Ban and CrossFirst Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

CrossFirst Bankshares has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.94%. Given CrossFirst Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CrossFirst Bankshares is more favorable than Blue Valley Ban.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.9% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.8% of Blue Valley Ban shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Valley Ban and CrossFirst Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Valley Ban N/A N/A N/A CrossFirst Bankshares 14.63% 11.26% 1.03%

Summary

CrossFirst Bankshares beats Blue Valley Ban on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Valley Ban

Blue Valley Ban Corp. operates as the holding company for Bank of Blue Valley that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in Johnson County, Kansas. It accepts various deposit products, including time and demand deposits, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, NOW accounts, and money market accounts; and provides commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, construction loans, home equity loans, working capital financing, and consumer loans, as well as lease financing. The company also offers wealth management services, including financial planning, private banking, trust, and investment services; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. It serves customers through five locations, including Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Leawood, and Lenexa. Blue Valley Ban Corp. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans. It also provides a range of deposit products consisting of non-interest-bearing demand and interest-bearing deposits, which include transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal and business checking and savings accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and brokered and reciprocal deposits. In addition, the company offers international banking services; treasury management services; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking services. Further, it holds investments in marketable securities. It has full-service banking offices in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

