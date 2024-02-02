Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Morgan Stanley (MS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS):

1/30/2024 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $106.00 to $109.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2024 – Morgan Stanley was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

1/17/2024 – Morgan Stanley had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $107.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2024 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $106.00 to $107.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2024 – Morgan Stanley had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $94.00.

1/17/2024 – Morgan Stanley had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $102.00.

1/9/2024 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2024 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/9/2024 – Morgan Stanley was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2024 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/2/2024 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $102.00 to $116.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2023 – Morgan Stanley had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2023 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $89.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,337,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $393,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,140,842.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,095,265. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.