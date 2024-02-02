Analysts Offer Predictions for ProPetro Holding Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of ProPetro in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PUMP. TheStreet cut shares of ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark cut shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ProPetro from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $913.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.27.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. ProPetro had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ProPetro by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ProPetro by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,033,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,817,000 after purchasing an additional 361,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ProPetro by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,750,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ProPetro by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,584,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,965,000 after purchasing an additional 289,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. increased its stake in ProPetro by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,378,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

