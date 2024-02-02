Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMPL. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amplitude from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $418,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,740.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $418,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,740.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $36,802.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,024,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 149,397 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 140,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

