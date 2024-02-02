Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Price Down 3.9% This Week

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $47.41 million and $1.79 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can now be bought for $3.16 or 0.00007349 BTC on popular exchanges.
Ampleforth Governance Token Profile
Ampleforth Governance Token’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,990,376 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars.
