Americana Partners LLC Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

