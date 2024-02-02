Americana Partners LLC Takes Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at $1,543,572,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in BCE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,114,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,624 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,492,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in BCE by 279.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 902,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 664,961 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $40.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $48.38.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCE. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

