Americana Partners LLC Takes $268,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,866,000 after purchasing an additional 581,711 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,454,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,138,000 after acquiring an additional 103,152 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,162,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,434,000 after buying an additional 151,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

ZM stock opened at $64.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.84, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of -0.08. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $85.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.85.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,286,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $113,080.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,478.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,286,869.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,426,713. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

