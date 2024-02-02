Americana Partners LLC Sells 5,500 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTSI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTSI. Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $84.04 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $96.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.65.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $16,832,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,583.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $16,832,921.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,583.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $4,141,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,189.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,462 shares of company stock worth $28,112,694 in the last ninety days. 22.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

