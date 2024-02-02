Americana Partners LLC Purchases 769 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Americana Partners LLC raised its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,972,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in HSBC by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 618,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth $637,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSBC shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $811.00.

HSBC stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.08. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). HSBC had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $34.11 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

