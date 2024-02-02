Americana Partners LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,802 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $152.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $171.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.65 and a 200-day moving average of $153.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $206.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.12.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

