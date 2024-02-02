Americana Partners LLC Invests $472,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterford Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 81,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 45,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 92,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.75 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.70 and a 200-day moving average of $105.43.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

