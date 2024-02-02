Americana Partners LLC Has $334,000 Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after buying an additional 16,129,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,962,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,946,000 after acquiring an additional 59,131 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,530,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,025,000 after purchasing an additional 53,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $44.69 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $45.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

