Americana Partners LLC Has $306,000 Stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Americana Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Xometry were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xometry in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Xometry by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Xometry in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Xometry by 72.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 209.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Xometry alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

In other Xometry news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $80,950.08. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 141,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Xometry news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 24,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $422,753.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,843.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $80,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 141,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,024,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,567 in the last ninety days. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xometry Price Performance

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $34.94 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $41.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. Xometry had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $118.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.84 million. On average, analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Xometry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xometry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xometry

Xometry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.