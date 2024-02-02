Americana Partners LLC Buys 1,993 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 195,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after buying an additional 103,271 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,379,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $55.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.25 and its 200-day moving average is $55.39.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNST. UBS Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

