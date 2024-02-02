Americana Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.39.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $93.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.82. The company has a market capitalization of $144.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $104.78.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

