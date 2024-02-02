Americana Partners LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $12,716,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,558,000. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 308,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 40.5% during the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 59,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 17,245 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.17 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $18.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.27.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

