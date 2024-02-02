Americana Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,701 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 40.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

