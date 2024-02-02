Americana Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,200 Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 926,324 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1,277.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 454,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,067,000 after purchasing an additional 421,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $82,961,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,800,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,153,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $274.74 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $291.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Casey's General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CASY. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.22.

Casey's General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

