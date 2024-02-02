Americana Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.15.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

