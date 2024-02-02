Americana Partners LLC Acquires 1,362 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ opened at $76.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.05.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

