American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 218,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,963,000 after buying an additional 16,854 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in American Tower by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 29,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in American Tower by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $1,092,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower stock traded down $6.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.31. The company had a trading volume of 812,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,463. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $225.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

