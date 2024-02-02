American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 219.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $911,554,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,678,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $210,540,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in American Express by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after buying an additional 1,214,731 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,381 shares of company stock worth $6,769,954 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AXP traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.76. 693,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,483,831. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.19 and its 200-day moving average is $166.13. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $205.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $149.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.39.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

